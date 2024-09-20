IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Akash Deep strikes twice as Bangladesh crumble to 26/3 at lunch on day two

Chennai: Akash Deep inflicted twin blows off successive deliveries as Bangladesh were left reeling at 26/3 in reply to India's 376 at lunch on day two of the first Test here on Friday.Jasprit Bumrah (1/10) cleaned up left-handed opener Shadman Islam (2) in the opening over, before Akash Deep dismissed Zakir Hasan (3) and Mominul Haque (0) in succession to leave them in dire straits at 22/3.



Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was holding fort with an unbeaten 15m, while Mushfiqur Rahim was batting at four with Bangladesh still trailing by 350 runs.

Resuming on 339/6, India were bowled out for 376 in 91.2 overs with Hasan Mahmud dismissing Bumrah to complete his five-wicket haul (5/83).

Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible knock ended on 113, adding 11 runs to his overnight total, while Ravindra Jadeja fell on 86.

Brief Scores

India 376 in 91.2 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 113, Ravindra Jadeja 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 56; Hasan Mahmud 5/83, Taskin Ahmed 3/55) vs Bangladesh 26/3 in 9 overs (Akash Deep 2/5, Jasprit Bumrah 1/10).�