IND vs AUS: No play possible as rain persists

Rain continued to spoilsport as no play was possible in the second session on the opening day of the third cricket Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.Australia remained at 28 for no loss from 13.2 overs as the tea session was washed out.Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well as the first session was marred by rain.A steady drizzle had stopped play earlier in the sixth over as well.Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India.The fve-match series stands tied at 1-1.Brief Score:Australia 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/8).