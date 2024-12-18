IND vs AUS: Lightening halts play at Gabba

Brisbane: Play on day five of the third Test between India and Australia was halted due to lightening around the Gabba after the visitors were bowled out for 260.



Australia made 445 in their first innings.



The match has been impacted by multiple delays over the course of five days.

Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls.



Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out off 38) and Akash Deep (31 off 44), who helped India avoid the follow-on on day four, shared 47 runs off 78 balls for the final wicket.



Australia gained an 185-run first innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Travis Head in the 79th over