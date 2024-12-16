Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: India lose four as they crawl to 48 at Tea on Day 3

Team India are in big trouble as they lost four quick wickets before Tea Break on Day 3 after bundling out Australia for 445 in the first innings at Brisbane on Monday.



Currently, KL Rahul (30) and Rohit Sharma (0) are in the middle.



Leading the Aussie bowling unit, without any surprises was Mitchell Starc with two wickets, while Hazlewood and Cummins bagged one wicket each.



India's batters Jaiswal, Kohli, Gill and Pant returned back with single digit scores.



Earlier, Bumrah's six wickets helped India all out the hosts for 445, who resumed their overnight score of 405 for seven.



India 48/4, trailing by 397