IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Bumrah bags six as Australia post 445 in 1st innings

Brisbane: Australia were all out for 445 in their first innings on day three of the third Test against India here on Monday.Resuming at their overnight score of 405 for seven, the hosts added 40 runs to post a formidable total.

Alex Carey (70) continued to frustrate India after twin hundreds by Travis Head and Steve Smith on the second day. Carey brought up his fifty off 53 balls as he swept a delivery to the fine-leg boundary.

For India, the great Jasprit Bumrah (6/76) had Mitchell Starc caught behind for the day's first wicket. This was Bumrah's 50th wicket in Australia.

Mohammed Siraj castled Nathan Lyon before Akash Deep had Carey caught at deep mid wicket to end Australia's innings.

On Sunday, Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) scored contrasting centuries to take Australia to a formidable total.

The five-match series is levelled at 1-1.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 445 all out in 117.1 overs. (Travis Head 152, Steve Smith 101; Jasprit Bumrah 6/76).