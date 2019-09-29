Sunday, Sep 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

Sports, In Other sports

World Athletics Championships:India's 4x100m relay team comes in third, enter finals and secure olympic berth

ANI
Published : Sep 29, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2019, 10:45 am IST

The Indian team finished third in the second heat of the semi-finals behind Poland and Brazil with a time of 3.16.14s to reach the final.

India's mixed relay team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Vismaya, Krishna Mathew and Noah Nirmal have secured an Olympic berth. (Photo: AFP)
 India's mixed relay team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Vismaya, Krishna Mathew and Noah Nirmal have secured an Olympic berth. (Photo: AFP)

Doha: India's mixed relay team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Vismaya, Krishna Mathew and Noah Nirmal have secured an Olympic berth after entering the finals of World Athletics Championships in the 4x400m race.

The Indian team finished third in the second heat of the semi-finals behind Poland and Brazil with a time of 3.16.14s to reach the final. The third-place finish ensured India's place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"India's 4x400m mixed relay team has also secured a place in the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics by reaching the final which assured them a top 8 finish! Congratulations," Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

 

Earlier in the day, sprinter Dutee Chand and MP Jabir failed to advance in their respective events.

Dutee Chand crashed out in the first round of the women's 100m while 400m hurdler MP Jabir made an exit in the semifinals.

Dutee clocked 11.48 seconds in her heat, which is below her season-best which stands at 11.26s.

She finished at the 37th place and failed to secure a berth for the Tokyo Olympics.

Tags: world athletics championships, 4x100m relay
Location: Qatar, Doha, Doha

Latest From Sports

Captain Mandeep Singh broke the deadlock and scored a goal in the 24th minute of the second quarter. (Photo: PTI)

India secures 6-1 victory over Spain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Batting for MS Dhoni

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

R Ashwin has a point to prove in South Africa Test series

Dutee's heat was won by reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson (11.14 seconds) of Jamaica. (Photo: AFP)

World Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand faces defeat in first round

MOST POPULAR

1

An ‘unputdownable’ Web Series

2

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

3

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

4

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

5

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham