Thursday, Jul 29, 2021 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

  Sports   In Other sports  29 Jul 2021  Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu beats Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt to enter quarterfinals
Sports, In Other sports

Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu beats Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt to enter quarterfinals

PTI
Published : Jul 29, 2021, 8:29 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2021, 8:29 am IST

The 26-year-old notched up a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match

PV Sindhu in action. (Photo: Olympics.com)
 PV Sindhu in action. (Photo: Olympics.com)

Tokyo: Reigning world champion P V Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals with a straight-game triumph over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Olympics badminton competition here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, notched up a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match.

 

Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korea's Kim Gaeun.

"I started off well in the first game but around 15-16 I gave a couple of points because I was rushing in my defence. My coach was telling me that I was playing the wrong way and I realised that and I immediately changed my tactics and completed the first game," Sindhu told media after the match.

"Second game I was fine, I was maintaining the lead and finished it off."

Sindhu mixed her strokes well, putting her attacking clears and drops to good use besides smashing her way to finish points whenever there was a chance.

She anticipated the shuttle better and showed good court coverage during the 41-minute clash.

 

Blichfeldt did have her moments but she was too erratic to sustain the pressure on the Indian, who was always a step ahead of her rival during the contest.

Blichfeldt had a 2-0 lead early on but Sindhu soon took back control at 6-4 and kept her nose ahead before unleashing a cross court smash to enter the interval with a healthy 11-6 lead.

The Danish shuttler scripted a mini comeback, winning six of the next seven points, riding on a few smashes and Sindhu's unforced errors.

An unlucky net chord broke the run of points but Blichfeldt sent down two straight smashes to again narrow it to 14-16 before succumbing to a series of unforced errors.

 

The Indian revved up the pace in the second game to zoom to 5-0 but a wrong line judgement from her ended the run of points.

Blichfeldt tried to find an opening but Sindhu was always a step ahead as she again held a five-point advantage at the break.

After the interval, Sindhu lost a few points due to the occasional brilliance shown by her rival and sometimes, her own unforced error, but she was always in control and soon wrapped it up with a delicate shot near the net.

On Wednesday, Sindhu had defeated world No. 34 Hong Kong's NY Cheung 21-9 21-16 to top Group J.

Sindhu is the lone Indian badminton hope left in fray after B Sai Praneeth's maiden Olympic campaign ended in agony in the men's competition.

 

He went down in straight games to Mark Caljouw of Netherlands for his second defeat in Group D.

On Tuesday, the men's doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy suffered a heartbreak after failing to make the quarterfinals despite winning two matches in their group.

Tags: pv sindhu, p v sindhu, 2020 tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics 2020
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

Latest From Sports

Indian team player in action at the game with Argentina. (Photo: Olympics.com)

Olympics 2020: Indian men's hockey team beat Argentina 3-1 to seal quaterfinal berth

PV Sindhu. (Photo: Official Olympic website)

Sindhu beat Cheung in straight games, enter pre-quarterfinals

Archer Tarundeep Rai at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Photo: Olmypics.com)

Tokyo Olympics: Archer Tarundeep beats Hunbin, moves into round of 16

Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu before her flight to India, in Tokyo. -- PTI

Manipur to appoint Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham