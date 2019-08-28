Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

Sports, In Other sports

Modi parises Indian Para-Badminton players for their performance in BWF World C'ships

ANI
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 9:51 am IST

The Indian contingent was able to win 12 medals in the tournament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Indian Para-Badminton players for their performance in the recently concluded BWF World Championships. (Photo: DD News)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Indian Para-Badminton players for their performance in the recently concluded BWF World Championships. (Photo: DD News)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Indian Para-Badminton players for their performance in the recently concluded BWF World Championships.

The Indian contingent was able to win 12 medals in the tournament.
Beaming with pride, Modi tweeted, "130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para-Badminton contingent, which has brought home 12 medals at BWF World Championships 2019. Congratulations to the entire team, whose success is extremely gladdening and motivating. Each of these players is remarkable."

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju handed over cheques worth Rs 1.82 crore to para-badminton world championship winners.

The gold medal winners got Rs 20 lakh each while silver and bronze medallist took home Rs 14 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively. Winners in doubles events were given Rs 15 lakh each for gold, Rs 10.5 lakh each for silver and Rs 6 lakh each for bronze.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu who became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships was also awarded Rs 10 lakhs by Rijiju.

Rijiju had said that the para-badminton team brought glory to the country and deserved to be rewarded.

"We want to ensure that all athletes are meted out the same facilities by the government. The para-badminton team has performed very well and brought glory to the country. They deserve to be rewarded for their hard work," Rijiju had said.

Manasi Joshi had bagged her maiden title in the Para World Badminton

Championship as she defeated three-time world champion Parul Parmar 21-12, 21-7.

Tags: narendra modi, bwf world championships
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

Wright, who in his heyday represented Jamaica against Barbados, lining up against Sobers and Wes Hall, moved to England in 1959. (Photo: Facebook/ Uppermill Cricket Club)

West Indian bowler Cecil Wright retires at the age of 85

The sixth season of ISL is scheduled to begin from October 20. (Photo: ISL official website)

ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC to replace Pune City FC in sixth season

The former Union Minister who passed away on August 24, was appointed as the chief of Delhi's cricket body in 1999 and he held the post for 13 years. (Photo: File)

'Right decision to rename Feroz Shah Kotla after Arun Jaitley': Kiren Rijiju

Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament on Sunday. (Photo: File)

World champion PV Sindhu expected 'a 2017-like long match with Okuhara'

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad that Statue of Unity emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

2

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

3

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

4

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

5

Thai Palace releases rare images of King's royal consort

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham