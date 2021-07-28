Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

  Sports   In Other sports  28 Jul 2021  Tokyo Olympics: Archer Tarundeep beats Hunbin, moves into round of 16
Sports, In Other sports

Tokyo Olympics: Archer Tarundeep beats Hunbin, moves into round of 16

ANI
Published : Jul 28, 2021, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2021, 8:37 am IST

Tarundeep defeated Hunbin 6-4 to march into the round of 16

Archer Tarundeep Rai at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Photo: Olmypics.com)
 Archer Tarundeep Rai at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Photo: Olmypics.com)

Tokyo: India archer Tarundeep Rai showed grit and determination to make a comeback and win against Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Wednesday. Tarundeep defeated Hunbin 6-4 to march into the round of 16.

Both archers shared the points in the first set after aiming 8-8-9. Hunbin started with two 10s in the second round and that was enough to seal the set even as Rai finds the target with his 3rd.

 

Tarundeep started gaining ground after sharing point in the third round and then won the fourth set by a very impressive 8-8-10 in response to which Ukrainian managed to shoot a 7 off the final arrow of that round.

The Indian then managed to seal the comeback in the decider after holding his nerves and scored a brilliant 10-8-10 to progress into the next round.

Earlier on Saturday, India's mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav lost their quarter-final clash of the archery mixed team event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Yumenoshima Final Field. South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok defeated the Indian pair 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

 

Tags: tarundeep rai, archery, indian archery, 2020 olympics, 2020 tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics 2020
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

Latest From Sports

PV Sindhu. (Photo: Official Olympic website)

Sindhu beat Cheung in straight games, enter pre-quarterfinals

Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu before her flight to India, in Tokyo. -- PTI

Manipur to appoint Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police

Spain goalkeeper Francisco Cortes Juncosa (1) and Spain's Miguel Delas de Andres (7) guard the goal against India during a Men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo: AP)

India beat Spain 3-0 in Olympic men's hockey

A rescue boat patrols the rowing course at Sea Forest Waterway after the venue was forced to close for competition Monday in Tokyo because of Tropical Storm Nepartak. (Photo: AP)

Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon's en route

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham