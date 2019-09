Sindhu lost to USA's Beiwen Zhang.

PV Sindhu lost 21-7, 22-24, 15-21, to USA Beiwen Zhang in the first round of Korea Open. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Indian shuttler, PV Sindhu lost 21-7, 22-24, 15-21, to USA Beiwen Zhang in the first round of Korea Open.

After winning the BWF World Championships by beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, PV Sindhu crashed out of China Open after a three-game thriller against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Sindhu went down 12-21 21-13 21-19 to Pornpawee in the pre-quarterfinals in China.