Momota outplayed Praneeth in both the games, winning the encounter 21-13,21-8.

Basel: Sai Praneeth crashed out of BWF World Championships 2019 after suffering defeat against Japan's Kento Momota.

Momota outplayed Praneeth in both the games, winning the encounter 21-13,21-8.

Top-ranked Momota outplayed Praneeth, eventually sealing the contest by winning the second game by 13 points.