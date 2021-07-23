Friday, Jul 23, 2021 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

  Sports   In Other sports  23 Jul 2021  India’s Olympic dreams alive
Sports, In Other sports

India’s Olympic dreams alive

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAMASWAMY MOHAN
Published : Jul 23, 2021, 8:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2021, 8:36 am IST

Shooters, boxers, wrestlers to lead medal rush

Once famous for wizardry with the hockey stick, the men’s team will be praying for a kind of renaissance, with the women’s team hoping to make a splash. — AP
 Once famous for wizardry with the hockey stick, the men’s team will be praying for a kind of renaissance, with the women’s team hoping to make a splash. — AP

Chennai/Tokyo: There is a sense of dread as the Covid-hit Tokyo Olympics are set to open formally on Friday with the opening ceremony to be held at 4.30 pm India time. New coronavirus cases in Tokyo hit close to 2,000 in a six-month high even as stray protests erupted in the Japanese capital on Thursday demanding cancellation of the Games while critics attacked Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government for prioritising the Olympics over the nation’s health.

With athletes taking the knee in arenas in early competitions and the Olympics opening ceremony director Seiko Hashimoto being sacked on the eve of the Games over a Holocaust joke he made in 1998 during a comedy show, the Olympics are not going to be short of drama either.

 

The International Olympic Committee would like the world to believe this is going to be the “Games of Hope”, but at least a strong Indian contingent is hoping that it comes true with shooters, boxers and wrestlers expected to lead an early medal rush. With 120 athletes -- 68 men and 52 women -- having trained to the minute in India and other countries despite the constraints of the Covid-19 restrictions, Indian sport is more optimistic than ever.

Six medals in the 2012 London Games were India’s best ever haul in the Olympics and that half a dozen medals should be the first mark that Indian athletes will be hoping to obliterate.

The shooting contingent believes they have medal winning prospects among them like 19-year-old Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan (20), Divyansh Singh Panwar (18) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (18) and they begin competing as early as Saturday. The archers, weightlifters, wrestlers and boxers, including six-time world champion Mary Kom, are among diehard believers that the Olympic tide is about to turn for India.

 

Once famous for wizardry with the hockey stick, the men’s team will be praying for a kind of renaissance, with the women’s team hoping to make a splash. In athletics, where India has not won a medal since an Englishman ran for the British Empire in 1912, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s performance could end the agony of near misses that the likes of P.T. Usha and the late Milkha Singh endured.

Sports fans are betting that world badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, silver medallist in Rio, will deliver back-to-back medals, an achievement that could put her among the all-time greats of Indian sports.

Perhaps as a sign of India's growth as a sporting nation, the country would have representation in fencing (C.A. Bhavani Devi) and equestrian (Fouaad Mirza) too after more than 20 years. It’s also for the first time that two swimmers -- Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj -- made the Olympic cut with “A” qualification marks.

 

India is hoping that the gloom of the pandemic would be lifted by the brightness of its athletes’ performances. The only caveat is that these expectations have been blown to bits before.

Tags: covid-hit tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics opening ceremony friday, japan prime minister yoshihide suga, olympics opening ceremony director seiko hashimoto, pt usha milkha singh olympic medal misses, india hopes to win medal tokyo olympics
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From Sports

Australia players leaving the abandoned 2nd ODI between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo: AFP)

Second ODI between West Indies and Australia postponed after Covid case

The Indian Badminton contigent left for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on July 18, 2021. (Photo: @Media_SAI)

Most Indian athletes opt out of Olympic opening ceremony amid Covid fear

BCCI tweeted the photo of Rishabh Pant. (Photo: Twitter/@BCCI)

Rishabh Pant returns with team India for England tour after COVID-19 scare

Dhawan's unbeaten 86 in the first game of the ongoing three-ODI series in Colombo helped him accumulate 712 rating points and gain two slots, while Kohli has 848 points. (PTI Photo)

ICC ODI rankings: Dhawan moves up two places to 16th, Kohli remains second

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham