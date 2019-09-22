Sunday, Sep 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:50 PM IST

Deepak Punia pulls out of World Wrestling Championship finals due to injury, settles for silver

The reigning junior world champion had won the semi-final bout of the World Wrestling Championships against Switzerland's Stefan Reichmuth.

Due to Deepak Punia's inability to participate in the final, he will settle for the silver medal while the gold medal will be awarded to Hassan Yazdani of Iran. (Photo: Twitter))
Mumbai: Deepak Punia has pulled out of the 86kg category final of the World Wrestling Championships after suffering from an injury. Due to his inability to participate in the final, he will settle for the silver medal while the gold medal will be awarded to  Hassan Yazdani of Iran.

Earlier, the reigning junior world champion won the semi-final bout of the World Wrestling Championships against Switzerland's Stefan Reichmuth 8-2 to enter the finals.

On the other hand, Rahul Aware lost to Georgia's Lomtadze in the 61kg category semi-finals. He will compete for the bronze medal today.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya have already qualified for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

