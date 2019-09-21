Amit Panghal wins silver after losing to Shakhobidin Zoirov in World Boxing Championships final

He becomes the first Indian male boxer to win a silver in the prestigious tournament.

Mumbai: Asian champion, Amit Panghal, lost the final of World Boxing Championship to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov to take home the silver medal. By doing so, he becomes the first Indian male boxer to win a silver in the prestigious tournament.

On Friday, he became the first Indian to make it to the finals of the World Men's Boxing Championships after he defeated Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov in the last-four stage.

Panghal's rise has been nothing short of spectacular in Indian boxing ever since he claimed a 49kg category bronze in the 2017 Asian Championships.

He was a quarterfinalist at the world championship on debut in the same year, went on to win consecutive gold medals at the prestigious Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria, before becoming the Asian Games champion in 2018.

India had never won more than one bronze medal in a single edition of the world championships. The past Indian medal-winners at the world meet are Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017).

