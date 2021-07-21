Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021 | Last Update : 05:53 PM IST

  Sports   In Other sports  21 Jul 2021  IOC elects Brisbane as host of 2032 Olympics
Sports, In Other sports

IOC elects Brisbane as host of 2032 Olympics

ANI
Published : Jul 21, 2021, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2021, 2:23 pm IST

The IOC Executive Board (EB) had in June decided to propose Brisbane for hosting the 2032 Olympics

The IOC members took the decision at the 138th session in Tokyo on Wednesday. (Photo: olympics.com/ioc)
 The IOC members took the decision at the 138th session in Tokyo on Wednesday. (Photo: olympics.com/ioc)

Tokyo: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has elected Brisbane as host of the 2032 Olympics. The IOC members took the decision at the 138th session in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, IOC Media wrote: "BRISBANE 2032 ELECTED AS HOST OF THE GAMES OF THE XXXV OLYMPIAD! CONGRATULATIONS!"

 

The IOC Executive Board (EB) had in June decided to propose Brisbane for hosting the 2032 Olympics. "The decision followed a recommendation by the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad. The IOC Members will vote at the 138th Session in Tokyo on 21 July 2021," the IOC said in an official statement.

The Executive Board's decision was based on a report by the Future Host Commission, which has made a detailed analysis of the Brisbane 2032 project in recent months.

This unanimous decision by the Executive Board is a credit to the years of work carried out by Brisbane 2032, the Australian Olympic Committee, and their partners, to test every aspect of the project.

 

IOC President Thomas Bach in an official statement had said: "Sport is seen by many governments around the world as essential to the long-term development of their countries and regions. The Brisbane 2032 Olympic project shows how forward-thinking leaders recognise the power of sport as a way to achieve lasting legacies for their communities."

Kristin Kloster Aasen, Chair of the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad, said: "Our Commission has worked closely with Brisbane 2032 through a collaborative partnership to explore how their vision, concept and legacy plans for the Olympic and Paralympic Games could align with social and economic development plans for the city and the region.

 

The new approach to electing Olympic hosts has enabled this project to be enhanced as part of a two-way conversation, honouring our commitment that the Olympic Games should adapt to the needs of the host and their population, and not the reverse."

Tags: brisbane olympics 2032, brisbane olympics, olympics 2032, 2032 olympics
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

Latest From Sports

Dhawan's unbeaten 86 in the first game of the ongoing three-ODI series in Colombo helped him accumulate 712 rating points and gain two slots, while Kohli has 848 points. (PTI Photo)

ICC ODI rankings: Dhawan moves up two places to 16th, Kohli remains second

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Atheletes during a ceremony to see off the first batch of Indian athletes as they leave for Tokyo to participate in the Olympics, in New Delhi. (PTI)

COVID scare at Olympics: 3 athletes test positive, 2 staying at Olympic Village

A flight attendant walks by a large display of Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Narita International Airport Thursday. (Photo: AP)

IOA names Security Attache B K Sinha as Press Attache of India's Olympic contingent

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham