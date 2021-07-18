Sunday, Jul 18, 2021 | Last Update : 02:55 PM IST

  Sports   In Other sports  18 Jul 2021  COVID scare at Olympics: 3 athletes test positive, 2 staying at Olympic Village
Sports, In Other sports

COVID scare at Olympics: 3 athletes test positive, 2 staying at Olympic Village

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2021, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2021, 10:18 am IST

The development comes a day after a non-athlete at the Village tested positive for the dreaded virus

Atheletes during a ceremony to see off the first batch of Indian athletes as they leave for Tokyo to participate in the Olympics, in New Delhi. (PTI)
  Atheletes during a ceremony to see off the first batch of Indian athletes as they leave for Tokyo to participate in the Olympics, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Tokyo: Three athletes, two of them staying at the Olympic Village, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Games Organising Committee announced on Sunday.

It is the first instance of athletes staying at the village catching the infection. Their identities have not been revealed by the organisers. The third infected athlete is staying at a designated Games hotel.

 

A total of 10 cases were detected on the day, including five "Games concerned personnel", one contractor, and a journalist, according to the COVID-19 Positive Case List uploaded by the OC here.

The development comes a day after a non-athlete at the Village tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The total number of Games-related COVID cases have now risen to 55 as per the OC records.

The first batch of Indian athletes for the Games left on Saturday and have landed in Tokyo this morning. 

Tags: tokyo olympics 2020, covid 19, games village, organising committee
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

Latest From Sports

A flight attendant walks by a large display of Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Narita International Airport Thursday. (Photo: AP)

IOA names Security Attache B K Sinha as Press Attache of India's Olympic contingent

Pant at one of the match of the Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium. (Photo: Twitter/@RishabhPant17)

Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19 in UK, to skip Durham practice match

In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan 28, 2010, former cricketor Yashpal Sharma arrives at BCCI headquarters to select the Indian team for India-South Africa test series, in Mumbai. Yashpal on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 died of a heart attack. (PTI)

India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: AFP)

Explainer: How will the virus emergency affects the Olympics?

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham