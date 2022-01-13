Thursday, Jan 13, 2022 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

India Open: Seven players withdrawn after testing Covid positive, says BWF

PTI
Published : Jan 13, 2022, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2022, 9:03 am IST

The federation, however, did not reveal the names of the players

Seven players, including Sai Praneeth (in the picture), have been withdrawn from the India Open badminton championship in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers said on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)
 Seven players, including Sai Praneeth (in the picture), have been withdrawn from the India Open badminton championship in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers said on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The India Open tournament has been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic with as many as seven Indian players withdrawing from the event after testing positive for the dreaded virus, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday.

"The players returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday. Doubles partners deemed close contact of the seven players have also been withdrawn from the tournament," the world governing body said in a statement.

 

"The players will not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round."

The BWF announced the news in the wee hours on Thursday but didn't reveal the names of the seven players.

B Sai Praneeth, the 2019 world championship bronze medallist, double specialists Manu Attri and Dhruv Rawat had tested positive for the virus ahead of their departure for the national capital and had pulled out before the start of the tournament.

The entire England badminton contingent had also withdrawn ahead of the Super 500 event after the country's doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for the virus.

 

Organised by the Badminton Association of India, the 2022 edition of India Open is being held behind closed doors at the Indira Gandhi Stadium's KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

As per the COVID-19 protocols, all the participating players are being tested everyday at the hotel and outside the stadium.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, World Championships silver and bronze medallists Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, London Games bronze winner Saina Nehwal are among the Indian players who have reached the second round of the tournament.

Among top international stars, world champion Loh Kean Yew, three-time men's doubles world champion Mohammad Ahsan, and Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan are competing in the tournament, which is being hosted for the first time in three years following the cancellation of the last two editions due to the pandemic.

 

Delhi reported 27,561 COVID-19 cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths on Wednesday.

Tags: badminton world federation, india open, india open badminton tournament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

