Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad marries Sania Mirza's sister Anam; see pics and videos

Soon after the marriage, Instagram was flooded with photos and videos from the ceremony.

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammad Asaduddin tied the knot with Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza on Wednesday in a pompous affair in Hyderabad. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammad Asaduddin tied the knot with Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza on Wednesday in a pompous affair in Hyderabad.

Their marriage was confirmed by Sania in an interview, where she also stated that the two have also been on Anam's bachelorette party. Soon after the marriage, Instagram was flooded with photos and videos from the ceremony.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sania Mirza invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the wedding reception.

Telangana: Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammad Azharuddin&Tennis player Sania Mirza met CM K Chandrashekar Rao today at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad to invite CM for the marriage & reception of Azharuddin’s son Mohammed Asaduddin with Sania’s sister Anam Mirza. pic.twitter.com/YrBSpxi1Wp — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

Azharuddin recently got a stand named after him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The inauguration was done before the first T20I between India and West Indies.

On the other hand, Sania is looking to make a comeback to the tennis court. She very well may represent India at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.