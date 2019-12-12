Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 06:38 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad marries Sania Mirza's sister Anam; see pics and videos

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 12, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2019, 4:46 pm IST

Soon after the marriage, Instagram was flooded with photos and videos from the ceremony.

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammad Asaduddin tied the knot with Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza on Wednesday in a pompous affair in Hyderabad. (Photo: Instagram)
 Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammad Asaduddin tied the knot with Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza on Wednesday in a pompous affair in Hyderabad. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammad Asaduddin tied the knot with Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza on Wednesday in a pompous affair in Hyderabad.

Their marriage was confirmed by Sania in an interview, where she also stated that the two have also been on Anam's bachelorette party. Soon after the marriage, Instagram was flooded with photos and videos from the ceremony.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finally married the love of my life ♥️♥️♥️ #abbasanamhi

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mr and Mrs 🥳 #alhamdulillahforeverything #AbBasAnamHi 📷 @weddingsbykishor @daaemi

A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My world ❤

A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pre wedding functions ! Moment of love happiness and joy ♥️😘🎉#abbasanamhi

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#SaniaMirza's Sister #AnamMirza marries Cricketer #Azharuddin's Son #Asad In #Hyderabad

A post shared by THE NEWS 18 (@thenews18official) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.@mirzasaniar sister #AnamMirza ties the knot with #Azharuddin's son #mohammadasaduddin

A post shared by TVW NEWS India (@tvwnewsindi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mine ❤️ @anammirzaaa @nasimamirza @imranmirza58 @izhaan.mirzamalik

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With my beautiful sisters and handsome brothers ! Love you all ♥️♥️#abbasanamhi

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on

Earlier, on Tuesday, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sania Mirza invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the wedding reception.

Azharuddin recently got a stand named after him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The inauguration was done before the first T20I between India and West Indies.

On the other hand, Sania is looking to make a comeback to the tennis court. She very well may represent India at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Tags: mohammad azharuddin, sania mirza, anam mirza, mohammad asaduddin
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

India and West Indies team players arrived here on Thursday for the first one-day international to be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Virat Kohli)

India, West Indies teams arrive at Chennai for first ODI

Bad light played spoilsport on the second day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Rawalpindi Test: Bad light plays spoilsport on day two, Sri Lanka on 263/3

Ace India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni cast his vote at a polling station here on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Mahendra Singh Dhoni casts his vote in third phase of polling

Barcelona's Lionel Messi is expecting a 'very strong' Real Madrid as both the teams are going to face each other in La Liga. (Photo:AFP)

Lionel Messi expecting 'very strong' Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham