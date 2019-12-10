Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 04:50 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

India touches the 300 medal mark at 2019 South Asian Games

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 10, 2019, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2019, 4:08 pm IST

The south-east mega sports event which is being held in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur of Nepal will conclude today, December 11.

As the South Asian Games 2019 comes to a closure, India remained on top in the medal tally of the 13th edition. (Photo: ANI)
 As the South Asian Games 2019 comes to a closure, India remained on top in the medal tally of the 13th edition. (Photo: ANI)

Kathmandu: India became the first nation to touch the three hundred medal mark at the South Asian Games 2019 held om Kathmandu, Nepal.

Earlier, on Monday, India remained on top in the medal tally. India had clinched 149 gold, 87 silver and 43 bronze medals until Monday and are placed on top.

Amongst the sporting events held on Monday, India beat Nepal in Women's Football by 2-0 ruling over the topmost position and winning a gold medal.

Nepal Women's football team coach resigned after facing defeat at the hands of India. Coach Hari Khadka has tendered his resignation from the post. This was the third consecutive defeat for the host nation in the finals of the South Asian Games.

Indian Kabbadi players also dominated Nepal and Sri Lanka in Women's and Men's category respectively.

India also claimed gold in boxing, swimming and judo, further pushing up the medal tally.

Indian basketball teams also won a gold each in 3x3 basketball events in men and women's categories.

In Fencing, Indian women's team brought 2 gold medals by winning both events of the day, while the men's team bagged one gold.

In Judo, India clinched 4 gold and 3 silver. Indian boxers got one gold and two silver.

The host nation has been trailing behind India at the second spot with 49 gold, 53 silver and 87 bronze medals in the ongoing sporting event.

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: 13th south asian games, south asian games
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu

Latest From Sports

Ahead of the final T20I against India, West Indies coach Phil Simmons on Tuesday hailed Sheldon Cottrell saying that the bowler has been 'brilliant' in the series. (Photo:AFP)

Phil Simmons hails 'brilliant' Sheldon Cottrell

The National Anti-Doping Agency has started an ambitious Athlete Biological Passport programme which will cover Olympic-bound sportspersons for now before extending to other elite, national and state level athletes, its Director General Navin Agarwal said on Tuesday. (Photo:Screengrab/YouTube)

NADA begins Athlete Biological Passport programme, 1st target Olympic-bound athletes

Ahead of the series-decider against West Indies, India batsman Rohit Sharma said that they are not scared of any team and have the ability to win any game. (Photo: ANI)

'Not scared of any team, can win any game': Rohit Sharma ahead of series-decider

Pakistan will no longer look for neutral venues to stage home international cricket matches. (Photo:AFP)

Pakistan says it will no longer play international cricket at neutral venues

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

2

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

3

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

4

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

5

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham