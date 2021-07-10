Saturday, Jul 10, 2021 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

  Sports   In Other sports  10 Jul 2021  The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport
Sports, In Other sports

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

THE ASIAN AGE. | SUCHETA DASGUPTA
Published : Jul 10, 2021, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2021, 11:54 am IST

Should transwomen compete with women? Should intersex sport be a separate category?

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)
 New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

Should transwomen compete with women? Should intersex sport be a separate category?

Inside the world of sports, where careers are built on split-second wins and governed by rules that measure testosterone by the nanomole, the selection of New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard as the first openly transgender athlete ever to participate in the Olympic Games is a pyrrhic win. It inevitably brings home the conversation about whether it is fair to let transwomen compete with women (or ciswomen, as they are termed in queer theory) to Indian media and policy circles.

 

Already, in the United States, transgirls competing with biological ones is commonplace in high school sports, albeit challenged in 29 of its 50 states through various bills and proposals moved or passed during the last year. This is even while transmen like boxer Pat Manuel and wrestler Mack Beggs have played and won in the female players’ category. In India, women, by and large, still face cultural resistance when it comes to practising sports, an activity that is also sometimes considered “unfeminine”.

Women’s sport has its intrinsic value of cultivating health, excellence, competence and character. Significantly, freedom of thought needs must entertain the observation that classical feminism which debunks customary gender roles and sex stereotypes does not agree with queer theory which is based on them (per which a male person drawn to “female” activities is queer and predisposed towards “transitioning” to a woman, and vice-versa). World over, women have fought hard to gain limited opportunities in a very unequal playing field and many complain that the goalposts are now being moved.

 

Few question the right of transgender people to identify themselves as members of a particular gender, choose with whom they associate and not be discriminated against. However, the biological fact of puberty vesting in male bodies higher metabolism, more lungpower, bigger bone structure and greater proportional muscle mass is equally sacrosanct (an advantage which hormone therapy to reduce androgen levels to less than five nanomoles per litre of serum cannot roll back).

Hence Martina Navratilova and the Women’s Sports Policy Working Group’s appeal in February to US President Joe Biden to find a “middle ground” (which got her opprobrium for being “trans-exclusionary”) and the “unfairness” of Hubbard competing with female adversaries at the Games for a weightlifting medal.

 

But how fair has it been to keep track and field athletes like the South African Caster Semenya (who refused hormone therapy in order to meet the qualifying standards) and the Ugandan Annet Negesa out of the Games? Neither of them is transgender (who are queer biological males or females “transitioning” or wishing to “transition” into the opposite sex). The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that specified that Semenya is 46XY with DSD (disorders of sex development, like hypospadias and ovotestes) was carefully kept secret by the mainstream media, allegedly under pressure from the transgender and the third wave “intersectional feminist” lobbies, until it was published in May 2019 by the international running website, letsrun.com. This abdication from the duty of reporting might raise eyebrows but the debate around the fluidity of sex identity is commonly deemed to be the razor’s edge of libertarianism and the compulsion of individuals and institutions alike to appear progressive or face cancellation trumps reason and fair play.

 

Negesa had surgery to “fix” her intersex condition, but her performances never recovered. In 2014, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand was barred from competition for her elevated testosterone (she successfully appealed the decision); but last week, Namibian sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi were both disqualified for the same reason. Could it be, therefore, held that including transwomen in women’s races is not only anti-women but also against the interests of intersex people?

Also, since the differences are crucial, should the IOC perhaps rethink the relevance of its hyperandrogenism policy and bring back the dignified Barr test for sex chromosomes to better serve the latter individuals?

 

Tags: transwomen, transwomen athletes, laurel hubbard

Latest From Sports

Tokyo-bound shuttlers PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy being felicitated. (Photo: Twitter/Khelo India)

Telangana Sports Minister felicitates Tokyo-bound shuttlers

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike with the Olympic flame during the unveiling ceremony in Tokyo on July 9, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for no-spectator relay

England players celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 semifinal match against Denmark in London on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

England survive Denmark scare to reach first major final in 55 years

India's new Sports Minister Anurag Thakur speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo: LSTV/PTI)

Anurag Thakur takes charge as sports minister

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham