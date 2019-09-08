Sunday, Sep 08, 2019 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

PV Sindhu: 'Foreign coach's changes helped improve my game'

PTI
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 5:22 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2019, 5:24 pm IST

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the BWF World Championship recently.

Sindhu was speaking after being felicitated by the Sahara India Pariwar at a suburban hotel for her recent achievement. (Photo: BWF Website)
 Sindhu was speaking after being felicitated by the Sahara India Pariwar at a suburban hotel for her recent achievement. (Photo: BWF Website)

Mumbai: World champion P V Sindhu on Sunday said that working on the changes suggested by India's foreign badminton coach Kim Ji Hyun helped her a lot.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the BWF World Championship recently.

Asked how Kim Ji Hyun's advice has impacted her game, she said, "Well it definitely had a lot (of impact) because she has been here for a few months.

"She had few changes in her mind and I think that really helped me. We worked on that, of course under the guidance of Gopi (P Gopichand) sir and it went very well. I have really improved a lot of skills and a lot more still to improve."

Sindhu was speaking after being felicitated by the Sahara India Pariwar at a suburban hotel for her recent achievement.

Asked whether the loss of 2017 final (to Okuhara) played in her mind when she entered the court this time, the 24-year-old Sindhu replied in the negative.

"No I don't think it was playing (in my mind) and also I was very positive. It was just a fresh game for me. We have played a couple of times later as well so it was one of the fresh matches."

According to Sindhu, being more aggressive and being fast on her feet did the trick for her in the World Championship.

"I was very much alert and I was very prepared for this tournament (World Championship) and playing against (Chinese) Chen Yufei and Okuhara, even though it was a different style of the game I was more aggressive and fast on my feet which was much needed.

"So, I was ready for every point and not just thinking about the game. Every point was equally important for me," the ace shuttler said.

Tags: pv sindhu, bwf world championships
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

Talking about limited-overs cricket Nabi said he wants to be well-prepared for the ODIs and T20Is and maintain his fitness. (Photo: Twitter/Mohammed Nabi)

Mohammad Nabi to retire from longest format after one-off Test against Bangladesh

With Kraigg Brathwaite being reported again, he will be required to submit to further testing by September 14. (Photo: AFP)

West Indian all-rounder Kraigg Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action

While wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow came steaming in trying to run Steve Smith out, the Aussie cheekily held his bat up like an axe, almost challenging the Englishman to hit the stumps. (Photo: video screengrab)

Steve Smith roasts England players on the pitch by pulling off slick moves; watch video

During the first Test, Bumrah had become the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 Test wickets and in the second Test, he was able to take a hat-trick, becoming only the third Indian to achieve the feat in Tests. (Photo: AP)

‘Bumrah can become India’s greatest fast bowler’: Anil Kumble

MOST POPULAR

1

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Total value for money

2

CamScanner makes comeback after being removed from Play Store

3

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

4

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

5

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham