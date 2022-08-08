Monday, Aug 08, 2022 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

  Sports   In Other sports  08 Aug 2022  PM Modi lauds CWG winners, says first medal in cricket will always be special
Sports, In Other sports

PM Modi lauds CWG winners, says first medal in cricket will always be special

PTI
Published : Aug 8, 2022, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2022, 11:03 am IST

Praising the women cricket team, PM tweeted, 'Cricket and India are inseparable'

Indian women cricket team players celebrate after taking a wicket during the Women's Cricket T20 Semifinal match between India and England in the Commonwealth Games 2022, at Edgbaston Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Saturday. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
 Indian women cricket team players celebrate after taking a wicket during the Women's Cricket T20 Semifinal match between India and England in the Commonwealth Games 2022, at Edgbaston Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Saturday. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India's medal winners at the Commonwealth Games and lauded the women cricket team for fetching silver, saying the first-ever CWG medal in cricket will always be special.

Hailing Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula for winning the gold in mixed doubles table tennis, Modi lauded their grit and tenacity and said "they showed superb teamwork".

"Playing and winning together has its own joys," he said.

Sharath reaching the finals of all CWG events he competed in is outstanding, Modi added.

Congratulating Kidambi Srikanth for winning a bronze medal in badminton, the prime minister called him "one of the stalwarts of Indian badminton".

"This is his fourth CWG medal thus showing his skill and consistency. May he keep inspiring budding athletes and make India even prouder," the prime minister added.

Praising the women cricket team, he tweeted, "Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special."

Lauding Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning bronze in badminton doubles, Modi said he is proud of them.

"Before leaving for the CWG, Treesa told me about her friendship with Gayatri but she was not sure about how she will celebrate if she won a medal. I hope she's made her plans now," Modi said in a lighter vein with a video clip of their interaction ahead of the Games.

In a message to Sagar Ahlawat for winning the silver in boxing, the prime minister said, "He is among India's powerhouses in the game and his success will inspire the younger generation of boxers. May he continue to make India proud in the times to come." 

Tags: 2022 commonwealth games, 2022 birmingham commonwealth games
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Neeraj Chopra. (Twitter/file photo)

We are proud of you: PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during a medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP)

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in World Athletics Championships, scripts history again

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas and Eastern Command Chief of Staff Lt Gen K K Repswal flag off the Trophy Tour of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup at Fort William in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo by arrangement)

Army to boost ties with North East through Durand Cup

PV Sindhu poses on the podium following her victory against China’s Wang Zhiyi in their women’s final match at the Singapore Badminton Open in Singapore on July 17, 2022. (Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title, her third trophy of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham