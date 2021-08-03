Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

  Sports   In Other sports  03 Aug 2021  Olympics 2020: Wrestler Sonam Malik loses opening bout on Olympic debut
Sports, In Other sports

Olympics 2020: Wrestler Sonam Malik loses opening bout on Olympic debut

PTI
Published : Aug 3, 2021, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2021, 9:41 am IST

Sonam had qualified for the Tokyo Games by making the final at the Asian Qualifier in April in Almaty

Sonam Malik in action in her match against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu. (Photo: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)
 Sonam Malik in action in her match against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu. (Photo: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)

Tokyo: Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik lost her opening bout on criteria to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the women's 62kg category here on Tuesday and will now have to wait and see if she gets a repechage round on her Olympic debut.

The 19-year-old led the bout 2-0 after scoring two push-out points but the Asian silver medallist Khurelkhuu effected a take-down move with just 35 seconds left in the contest to level the score.

 

The score remained 2-2 till the end but since it was the Mongolian who scored the last point with her move, she was declared winner on criteria.

There was hardly any action during a major part of the bout. No move was made till one and a half minute with the two wrestlers measuring each other from standing position.

The Mongolian was put on activity clock but Sonam scored a push-out point to take a 1-0 lead and kept that till the end of the first three-minute period.

Another push out took her 2-0 in front. Sonam did not let the Mongolian make any move for a major part but Khurelkhuu managed to get hold of the Indian's leg and got the decisive take-down.

 

Sonam, a two-time Cadet World Champion (2017, 2019), had qualified for the Tokyo Games by making the final at the Asian Qualifier in April in Almaty.

Khurelkhuu being an experienced contender knew when to get the decisive move.

If the Mongolian makes the final, Sonam will get a repechage round to be in contention for bronze medal.

Tags: tokyo olympics 2020, 2020 tokyo olympics, sonam malik
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

Latest From Sports

Players in action as India hits its first goal against Belgium in the men's field hockey semifinal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo: PTI)

Olympics 2020: Indian men's hockey team loses to Belgium in semifinals

Dutee at the women's 200m event. (Photo: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)

Olympics 2020: Dutee finishes last in her heat race, fails to qualify for semifinals

Japan might have scored three goals but the Indian boys made sure the Men in Blue were in the lead throughout the game and dominated proceedings. (Photo: Hockey India)

Tokyo Olympics: India men's hockey team defeat Japan 5-3

PV Sindhu entered the Tokyo Olympics semis after beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu enters semifinals, beats Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham