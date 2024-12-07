I'm just trying to do the right things every single day: Rithvik Bollipalli

As season 6 of the Tennis Premier League begins, star player Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, hailing from Hyderabad opened up on various questions.

In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Rithvik said he 'does the small things right, even though they're not crazy tough, but just to keep up with the discipline.'

Here is a full Q&A:

How was your hometown of Hyderabad shaped your career?

I think I've just grown up playing with a lot of my close friends and the weather is great to play tennis. It's definitely a good city to play tennis in because of the infrastructure and everything as a whole in this big cities in India. So yeah, I'm grateful that I'm there. I'm from Hyderabad and I'm always excited to go back there as well.

I think I've just grown up playing with a lot of my close friends and the weather is great to play tennis. It's definitely a good city to play tennis in because of the infrastructure and everything as a whole in this big cities in India. So yeah, I'm grateful that I'm there. I'm from Hyderabad and I'm always excited to go back there as well.