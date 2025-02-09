ILT20 will shape players from the gulf: Chopra

Sharjah:�Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra finds the DP World ILT20 tournament going a long way, especially when it comes to shaping up cricketers from the United Arab Emirates.

“The League is growing every year, evident from the number of players from other countries participating. And it’s great to see some of the local talent do so well. It will stand them in good stead for the future. Eventually, the game in the region will benefit a great deal,” Chopra, who is a commentator for ILT20, said on the sidelines of Qualifier-2 in Sharjah.

The 51-year-old named local players Mohammad Wasim, Khuzaima Tanveer and Ethan D’Souza as the ones to watch out for in the future. “Ethan is a couple of seconds early on the ball when he bats. He gets into position very early and will do really well,” he said.

“The level of the competition in this League has been very high. Tom Banton has scored a couple of centuries, there have been some close games and the man who has shone right through the League is (Afghan allrounder) Gulbadin Naib,” he said.