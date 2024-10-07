If Rohit Sharma moves to RCB: AB de Villiers shares thoughts

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and South Africa star player AB de Villiers spoke about the speculations surrounding possible shift of Rohit Sharma from Mumbai Indians (MI) to RCB in the IPL mega auctions in 2025.

Five-time champion side Mumbai Indians surprisingly decided to switch leadership of the team from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya prompting various rumors and backlash from fans in the previous season. Speculations claiming Rohit's exit from Mumbai and joining other franchises was pretty much everywhere on social media.��

ABD while answering a live Question & Answer session on his YouTube Channel, opened up about Rohit Sharma switching to RCB and captaining the side.

"I almost laughed at Rohit's comment, that will be quite a story if Rohit moves from Mumbai to RCB, "like wow!" Imagine the headlines. I think it will be much bigger than Pandya's move. Because Pandya's move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai was not such a big surprise. But if Rohit had to move from MI to, 'Oh my goodness' to big foe rivals RCB. Just Imagine that," de Villiers said.

Continuing further, the 360 degree player said, "I don't know guys, I don't even know if it's an option. I can't see MI getting a thought of leaving Rohit or let him be in that kind of position. I'll keep that as 0 percent or maybe 0.1 percent chance. It will be entertaining and interesting though."

de Villiers was confident that RCB will retain Faf du Plessis and there will not be a change in captaincy. "Age is just a number. I don't see why Faf shouldn't be captain. He's been there for a few years now and I don't see him going anywhere. I don't think anything will change there," he said.