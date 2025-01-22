ICC's firm message to BCCI over refusal to print Pak on Ind's Champions Trophy jersey?
India's reported decision to not print Pakistan on its jersey and kits for the next month's Champions Trophy is snowballing into a controversy.��
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had sent a firm response to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its reported refusal to print 'Pakistan' on its kits for the ICC event, according to reports.
According to reports, the apex cricket governing body in a strongly worded message asked the BCCI to follow the rules.
As per ICC rules, all participating teams should print the tournament's logo along with the host country's name on their kits. India, who will play all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium after they refused to travel to the neighbouring country denied to print Pakistan on their kits. However, the ICC said, Pakistan remains the original host and asked India to comply with rules.
Nevertheless, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had denied any knowledge of the Indian cricket board's stance on the matter.
Meanwhile, the much-awaited tournament had created some controversies even before it began. Starting with the India-Pakistan clash that almost sent the conduct of the event into doubt. Also saw Pakistan's unfinished preparations and political pressure on England to boycott matches against Afghanistan.
The tournament will start from February 19 in Pakistan, with India's games played at a neutral venue. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan along with Bangladesh and New Zealand are placed in Group A, While, Australia, England South Africa and Afghanistan are listed in Group B.
