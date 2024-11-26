ICC to take call on Champions Trophy schedule after Nov 29 meeting

Dubai: The all-powerful board of the International Cricket Council will meet virtually on November 29 to finalise the much-delayed schedule of the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan in February-March next year.The cause of the delay has been India's refusal to play in Pakistan considering the tense relations between the two countries. India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.



The BCCI wants the tournament to be played in a hybrid model with India games scheduled in a third country, something that its Pakistani counterpart has not agreed to thus far.

"The ICC board will meet on November 29 to discuss the Champions Trophy schedule," an ICC spokesperson told PTI on Tuesday.

The crucial virtual meeting takes places two days before BCCI secretary Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman on December 1.

He and other board members would be keen to resolve the matter before the new regime takes over.�