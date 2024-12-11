ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah, Jadeja reign at the top

Team India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja held on to their top positions in the ICC bowlers' and all-rounders' charts respectively in the red-ball format on Wednesday.

With 890 rating points, Bumrah remained untouched at the top place of the Test bowlers' rankings. However, he faced some serious competition from South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada (856) and Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood (851).

Despite missing his place in the first two test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Jadeja managed to hold his top spot on the Test rankings for all-rounders with 415 rating points.�

Meanwhile, England's all-time top scorer in Tests, Joe Root was dethroned from the top spot of the ICC Test batting rankings by team-mate Harry Brook.

25-year-old Brook looked in sublime form as he scored his eighth Test century against New Zealand in Wellington last week, with the right-handed player now enjoying a slender one-point advantage over his more experienced teammate at the top of the latest ICC rankings.

