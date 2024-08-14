ICC ODI batting rankings: Rohit Sharma stares at top spot as he becomes highest ranked Indian batter

Hyderabad: Team India Captain Rohit Sharma, at the age of 37-years inches closer to the top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings after gaining one point on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma was the leading run scorer for India with two quick fifties to his name in the recently concluded Sri Lanka tour. However, the team lost the series 2-0 marking a first in 27 years.

With his elite performance, Rohit climbed up the rankings and may as well reach the top spot for the first time in his career. Following him are his deputy and opening partner Shubman Gill at third place and talisman batsman Virat Kohli at number four.

The Indian captain is just short of 59 points to steal the top rank from Pakistan's Babar Azam who sits on the throne with 824. 'Hitman' is at the sixth position in Test rankings.

However, with no ODIs in sight this year Rohit may have to wait before achieving the long pending top spot in the batting rankings.

Meanwhile, media reports state that senior players including Rohit and Virat might play in the upcoming Duleep Trophy scheduled to start from September 5.