ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in T20 format?

The controversy surrounding the conduct of the next year's ICC Champions Trophy is far from over as India and Pakistan are still persistent with their demands.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clearly stated that there is no question of traveling to Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened that it will also not send their team to the neighbouring country for any future ICC tournaments.

While a hybrid model with Dubai as the venue for India matches looks viable, there is no official confirmation yet.

The delay in announcement of schedule may lead to change the format of the tournament, suggests a report on Cricbuzz.

The report says that if the stalemate continues, the stakeholders might revive calls to convert the Champions Trophy into T20 format which is easier and faster to markets than the ODIs.

Meanwhile, the PCB could face revenue losses, lawsuits and also risk international alienation if it decides to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy over a deadlock on the mode of organising the 50-over event scheduled in February-March next year.

A senior cricket administrator here, who is well-versed with the organisation of ICC events, told PTI on Wednesday that it would not be an easy decision for the PCB to pull out if the hybrid model is not accepted in entirety by the ICC and the BCCI.