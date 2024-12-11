I was worried for Siraj: Ricky Ponting on Siraj-Head controversy

Australia legendary captain Ricky Ponting opened up on the recent exchange between Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj during the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Siraj and Head were involved in a fiery exchange during the Day-Night Test in Adelaide. Siraj, who got hit for a six by Head in the 85th over, got pumped-up after dismissing him the very next ball with a yorker.

Both players exchanged a few words and the incident snowballed into a controversy.

During the post match press conference, Head clarified that he only complimented Siraj saying 'well bowled' and later reacted to the Indian pacer's behaviour. However, the Indian pacer refuted the Aussie batter's claims.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) taking cognizance slapped both the players with one demerit point, additionally charging 20 percent of match fee for Siraj.

Discussing the incident on ICC review, former World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting said it was not such a big deal. "Look, it wasn't that big a deal."

He also opined that the incident was accidental and misinterpretation led to how it ended.

Saying that Rohit Sharma would be expecting such aggression from pacers in high pressure games, Ponting revealed he was worried about Siraj.

"I was in comms at the time. As soon as I saw the send-off, I actually got worried for Siraj. I know how the umpires react to those things. Umpires and referees don't like seeing the send-off, pointed in the direction of the dressing room," Poning said.

However, both the players were quick to resolve the misunderstanding. Siraj, who came to bat in the second innings of the match, was seen having a conversation with Head, who was fielding at short leg.

They even shook hands and had a chat after the match that ended in Australia's favour. With a 10-wicket victory the hosts levelled the five match series 1-1.

Meanwhile, India will face Australia in the third Test on Saturday and look to take the lead in the tournament.