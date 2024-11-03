I was not at my best as captain in leading team: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday described the unprecedented 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand at home as "a very low point of my career" and took full responsibility for the debacle in the Test series.

India faced a humiliating 0-3 defeat at home for the first time ever after suffering a 25-run defeat in the third Test against New Zealand here.

Set a target of 147, India were all out for 121. The hosts also suffered embarrassing defeats in the first two Tests of the series.

"Something like this will be a very low point of my career and I take full responsibility for it," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

He added that losing a Test series like this at home is not "easily digestible".

"Yes absolutely (bitter pill to swallow). Losing a series, a Test match, is never easy... something that is not easily digestible. We didn't play our best cricket. New Zealand played better throughout the series. There were a lot of mistakes we did," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The first two Tests we did not put enough runs in the first innings. This game we got the 30 runs (28) lead and the target was chaseable.

"We failed as a unit. When you are chasing a target like that, you want runs on the board. That was in my mind and it did not come of. When it does not come off it does not look great," he added.

Rohit also admitted that he was disappointed with his own performance.

"I go in with certain plans and those did not come off this series. We did not play our best cricket in these conditions and are facing the result of that."

"I was not at my best as captain in leading the team as well as with the bat also. Collectively as a unit we failed to perform," the India skipper said.