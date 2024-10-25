I spoke with Dave: Cummins clears air around Warner's comeback for India tests

The left-handed batter, who played his last test match against Pakistan at Sydney in January has offered to come out of retirement to help the side if need be but Cummins indicated that the team has moved on.

"Dave we are very interested, we're taking it very seriously and we'll be in touch, mate just watch that phone," said Cummins in jest before adding, "Uh, we love Davey (Warner) but he's retired, sorry," the Aussie captain said.�

"I did speak to Dave a couple of days ago. I can’t remember if he reached out or I did. He's like, what do you think? and i was like, Yeah, good luck with (Sydney) Thunder and I look forward to your comments on Fox," Cummins said talking in a podcast video.

We'll welcome India with green tops

The pace bowling stalwart, who will again be leading in a five-match Test series against India starting November 22 in Perth, said that if he had his way, he would welcome India with green tops to make life difficult for the visitors.

"I wish if I had it my way I would be looking like those bushes behind you. Unfortunately, I don't have any sway (on the preparation of wickets), so we'll wait and see," said Cummins in response to the host's question on the amount of grass he would like to see on the pitches for the crucial series.