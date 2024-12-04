I don't speak with Dhoni, it's been 10 years, says Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh confirmed the long-time rumors claiming a disturbance between him and India ex-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The speculations regarding a rift between the two started when the match-winners were still playing for India, however, neither the off-spinner nor the cool captain responded or denied the reports.

Nevertheless, Harbhajan Singh came out clean in an interview, where he agreed that it has almost been 10 years since he had any meaningful conversation with Dhoni.

Both of them played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when the yellow franchise got the 'Turbanator' in 2018. However, even then they spoke about game plans and nothing more.

"No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more."

Singh said he doesn't have anything against Dhoni and if he has anything to tell him he should do that. "I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now. I never tried to call him because I have a lot of passion."

Harbhajan in his conversation with CricketNext also hinted that he tried to talk to Dhoni and said "I only ring up those who pick up my calls. I don't have time otherwise. I stay in touch with the ones I am friends with. A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me. But if I call you once or twice but don't get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I need to."