I did it: Gukesh bungee jumps to celebrate world championship victory
The youngest world chess champion D Gukesh, celebrated his victory over China's Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship in Singapore in a unique fashion drawing wide attention.
Gukesh, opting for a unique way to celebrate his win, did a bungee jump in Singapore.
Posting a video of his adventure on Instagram, he wrote "I did it." In the video, when asked about how he feels before doing his first bungee jump, Gukesh admits he is 'scared.'�
Gukesh can be heard shouting "I'm the world champion," halfway through his plunge.
The Chess prodigy took the elastic dive at the Sentosa Skypark in Sentosa, Singapore. The video garnered over 220k likes and 1,962 comments in less than 24 hours from posting.
The 18-year-old grand master, overhauled long-standing mark set by Russian icon Garry Kasparov as a 22-year-old back in 1985 to be crowned as the youngest world champion. Moreover, he became only the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to clinch the world title.
After his historic win, Gukesh bagged a whooping Rs 11 crore in prize money.
