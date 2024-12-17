I did it: Gukesh bungee jumps to celebrate world championship victory

The youngest world chess champion D Gukesh, celebrated his victory over China's Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship in Singapore in a unique fashion drawing wide attention.

Gukesh, opting for a unique way to celebrate his win, did a bungee jump in Singapore.

Posting a video of his adventure on Instagram, he wrote "I did it." In the video, when asked about how he feels before doing his first bungee jump, Gukesh admits he is 'scared.'�

Gukesh can be heard shouting "I'm the world champion," halfway through his plunge.

The Chess prodigy took the elastic dive at the Sentosa Skypark in Sentosa, Singapore. The video garnered over 220k likes and 1,962 comments in less than 24 hours from posting.