I can't say that..my wife will be watching: Rohit's response to Mandhana leaves everyone in splits

In a fun chat with India women's team player Smriti Mandhana at the BCCI awards function in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma caught everyone's attention after he refused to answer a question saying he's wife will be watching the event.





The Indian ODI and Test captain's love story with forgetting things is no secret. Mandhana during the interation asked Rohit if he had picked any hobby over which the team-mates tease him?

Responding to the question, Rohit said, "I don't Know. They tease me about forgetting. Obviously, it's not a hobby but this is what they tease me about. Which is absolutely not true. That happened a couple of decades back."



Continuing the conversation Mandhana asked Hitman, 'what's the biggest thing he had forgotten till now?'





"I can't say that," Rohit said with a laugh and added, "If this is coming live, my wife will be watching and I can't say that. I will keep that to myself." His answer left everyone in laughs.

Meanwhile, Skipper Rohit Sharma talking about upcoming Champions Trophy said it was all about keeping focus on the challenge and delivering at the right time.



"The ICC Trophy, as we know, comes every year now. So, there's no time for you to take the foot off the pedal. You always want to be ready for that challenge. We recently finished the T20 World Cup, which was superb for us. Now, we look forward to another one."

"Everyone's getting prepared in their own fashion. A lot of the guys are playing domestic cricket, a lot of guys are playing international cricket as well. So, yeah, when the time comes, it's all about just getting your mind right and focusing on what lies ahead," said Rohit.



The Hitman' also did not want to think too much about India's match against Pakistan, terming it as just another game.

"I think in the past two or three years, I've spoken a lot about that game. It's just a game for us. We will try and do what is required for any cricket team to do on that particular day. We just want to show up there and show up well."

After winning the T20 World Cup in June last year, India are preparing for another global tournament, the Champions Trophy later this month.