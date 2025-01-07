Hyderabad Super League Youth Cup Concludes with Spectacular Finals

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Super League Youth Cup, presented by Sreenidhi Deccan FC, successfully concluded with thrilling matches at the Leo 11 venue. From November 11 to December 29, four teams in the U13 category and eight teams in the U19 category competed in an exciting 7-a-side format, showcasing extraordinary talent and passion for the game.

The U13 Youth Cup crowned FK Stars FC as champions with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Warriors FC in the finals. Ayaan Khan scored the decisive goal, securing the title for FK Stars FC under the leadership of Mohammed Faiz Khan.

In the U19 category, IEA FC triumphed in an intense final against Trail Blazers FC. After a goalless full time, the match was decided by penalties, with IEA FC emerging victorious 3-2 in the shootout. IEA FC displayed nerves of steel to clinch the championship.

Organized by Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy, the Youth Cup provided a platform for aspiring young players to shine while fostering grassroots football development in the region. Through its continued partnership with Sreenidhi Deccan FC, the league remains committed to promoting the sport and nurturing the next generation of footballers in Telangana.

The Hyderabad Super League Youth Cup’s success is a testament to the growing football culture in Hyderabad. With support from Mohd Faiz Khan, founder of Hyderabad Super League and CEO of Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy, and encouragement from prominent figures at Sreenidhi Deccan FC, Decathlon, and India Khelo Football, the league looks forward to a bright future in Indian football.