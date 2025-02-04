Hyderabad student Wins Gold at National Senior KYORUGI Taekwondo Championship

Hyderabad: Yet another remarkable achievement by Solitaire Business Schools, as their students wins Gold Medal at the 40th National Senior KYORUGI Taekwondo Championship. Mirza Muqtadir Baig – A First Year Student of BBA (International) at Solitaire Business Schools bagged Gold Medal at the 40th National Senior KYORUGI Taekwondo Championship, held in Hyderabad.

Mirza Muqtadir Baig is a First Year Student of BBA (International) at Solitaire Business Schools, Khajaguda Branch. Mirza Muqtadir Baig thanked the management of the institution for their constant support & encouragement which helped him in winning Gold Medal. Mirza Muqtadir Baig said he aims to represent the India at Olympics and also to win Medal at the World Taekwondo Championship, he added I preferred Taekwondo for its mental discipline, physical fitness and its boost confidence of the player.

Speaking on the Occasion Mr. Daniyal Murtuza Ali – Director Solitaire Business Schools said “Solitaire Business School is on the spree of achievements this year and our student bagging a Gold at a National Sports Event i.e. 40 th National Senior KYORUGI Taekwondo Championship, adds yet another feather in our cap, we are delighted by our students Mirza Muqtadir Baig – A First Year BBA International Student achievement, Solitaire Business Schools is known for its Holistic & All Round Development and we are proud of our students achievements.