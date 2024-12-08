Hyderabad Hosts India’s First Cyber Crime Run

: Sree Bala Devi, DCP – Cyber Crime has today flagged off The Finrun, India’s First Cyber Crimes Awareness Run- 5K & 10K Run at Gachibowli, Hyderabad. THE FINRUN is organised with a mission to raise awareness about the growing threat of cyber crimes and promote collective efforts to combat them. The event was also attended by SD Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Naved Alam Khan, CEO, SCSC, Dr. Sajida Khan, President Awardee, Anil Bollina, Director - Aquatron, Jayapavan, Managing Director - Prosperiti, Kushalav Reddy, Senior Manager - Vasavi Group.This inaugural event, organized by Mr. Ramesh Aitha, CEO of Dfairs Communications, is an initiative by the India Retail Investment Expo. The unique run was participated by all ages to fight for a safer digital world.The event was attended by distinguished personalities from the fields of public safety, corporate responsibility, and community development, underscoring the importance of cybersecurity in today's interconnected world.Sree Bala Devi said that "There is a need of hour to address on the critical need for public awareness and individual vigilance in protecting against cyber crimes"."There is an increasing rise of cyber threats demands that we, as a community, come together to build a safer and more secure digital space," said Mr. Ramesh Aitha, the visionary behind the event. "This event is not just a run; it's a call to action. We want individuals, organizations, and governments to unite against cyber threats, ensuring that our digital future is protected."The Finrun event is organized to unite individuals and organizations, to raise an awareness about the importance of cybersecurity, promoting best practices, and empowering people to take action against cyber crime. The participants were encouraged to run not only for fitness but for a cause that affects everyone in the digital age.