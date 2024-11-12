Hyderabad: Beyblade fans take spin down memory lane

Hyderabad: "Three, two, one — let it rip!" The countdown that once had ’90s kids glued to their screens made a comeback in Hyderabad over the weekend, as a Beyblade tournament was hosted at Indira Park on Lower Tank Bund Road. The event brought together collectors, fans and enthusiasts, mostly in their twenties, armed with their stylish Beyblades, ready to take a spin down memory lane.Beyblade is a line of spinning-top toys which has a Japanese animation series dedicated to it.The event in Hyderabad on Sunday was organised by Kushal D., a fourth-year student at Arora’s College. The event saw 15 participants. “I honestly did not expect this turnout. I’m quite surprised,” says Kushal, who is bringing together the Beyblade community in Hyderabad, already forming a group with over 80 enthusiasts in the city.

Like most in the group, Kushal has been building his Beyblade collection since he was eight years old. “My most prized Beyblade is the Lightning L-Drago,” he said proudly.

Excitement for the tournament began to build on Reddit, where local Beyblade fans connected and spread the word. Kushal leveraged these online communities to attract participants. One Reddit user shared, “I miss my Evil Gemios so much. I was a Beyblade pro as a kid, always toppling my cousins and brother.” Another chimed in, “I’m over 30 now, but the kid inside me still wants to let it rip.”“I’ve been into Beyblade since I was a kid. Meeting others who appreciate the game as much as I do was fantastic. It’s events like these that help us stay connected and create new memories together,” said Vaibhav, a participant.Adding to that the tournament also had a few attractive prizes — really fancy Beyblades. The grand prize, "Fusion Hades," was sponsored by Denny Madhav, a well-known YouTuber and vlogger. Another prize, "Flame Sagittario," was provided by Raikage, Beyblade seller.“Kushal introduced me to the Beyblade community in Hyderabad. I live in West Bengal, but I’d love to visit the tournament next year. I’ve been part of the community since 2014, and Beyblade means a lot to me. It’s also been a great support for my mental health,” says Raikage.The competition was fierce and showcased a variety of Beyblades specialising in defence and stamina. One blader commented, “The battles were intense and exhausting because all the combos were either defence or stamina types. The final round was especially gripping, keeping everyone on edge until the very end.” Kushal with his L-drago, won the tournament and won the “Fusion Hades”.Beyond the battles, the tournament served as a platform for building connections. Denny Madhav, attending his first tournament, appreciated the atmosphere, stating, “I was nervous about how it would go, but everyone was so friendly and humble. Reliving those childhood battles with others who love Beyblade as much as I do was incredibly special.”For many participants, Beyblade is more than just a game, it’s a bridge to their childhood and a way to connect with others who share the same passion. “Ever since childhood, I was fascinated with the Beyblade Metal Fight series and wanted to collect all of them. Now, I’m close to completing that goal.Events like these help me reconnect with my past and meet others who sharethe same passion,” said Vaibhav.With the success of this event, it’s expected that these tournaments will continue. An attendee from West Bengal shared their excitement, saying, “I’d love to visit the next tournament. Beyblade means a lot to me as it helps me and my friends stay connected and have fun together.”

YouTuber Denny Madhav also proposed making the tournaments a regular occurrence, suggesting, “Having tournaments quarterly would give us enough time to train, prepare, and develop new strategies. It would allow everyone to improve their skills and bring fresh energy to each event.”