Hundred proudly announces its partnership with badminton icon Srikanth Kidambi

Hyderabad, 17th Jan, 2025: Hundred, a leading global performance-focused sports brand, proudly announces its partnership with badminton legend Srikanth Kidambi, Padma Shri Awardee, former World #1 Men’s Singles player and one of the most celebrated figures in the sport. Srikanth’s collaboration with Hundred marks a pivotal step in the brand’s mission to strengthen its presence in the Indian badminton market.





The partnership will make its official debut at the prestigious Indonesia Masters 2025, reflecting Hundred’s commitment to inspiring and empowering the next generation of badminton enthusiasts.

Badminton is now the second most popular sport among Gen Z in India, trailing only cricket, as revealed in the 2024 Google-Deloitte Think Sports report. Srikanth Kidambi’s association with Hundred underscores the brand’s dedication to fostering the sport’s growth in India and nurturing young talent to excel on the global stage. ⁠The partnership underscores Hundred’s mission to dominate and grow all sports segments in India including Badminton and compete against global legacy players, setting new benchmarks in performance and innovation.





Speaking about this association, Srikanth said, “I am thrilled to partner with Hundred, a brand that resonates with my passion for performance and pushing boundaries. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of badminton players.”





Manak Kapoor, Director, Hundred Singapore, stated, “Welcoming Srikanth to the Hundred family is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of badminton globally. We see Srikanth as a pivotal figure in driving this mission, particularly in India, where his legacy and influence can inspire young players to embrace the sport, take it seriously, and compete at the highest levels.”





Vishal Jain, Director, Hundred India, added, “Badminton has seen tremendous growth in India over the past decade, becoming the second most played sport among the younger generation. At Hundred, we are strategically positioning ourselves to capture this momentum, not just by delivering high-performance products but by actively pushing the sport and the industry forward.”





Srikanth Kidambi joins “Club Hundred,” an exclusive group of global badminton stars. The Elite "Club Hundred" Team includes:





Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark)

Rasmus Gemke (Denmark)

Mads Christophersen (Denmark)

Alexandra Boje (Denmark)

Dejan Ferdinansyah (Indonesia)

Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (Indonesia)





Hundred is working with Srikanth Kidambi on exclusive product launches, which will debut in global markets. These high-performance products will cater to badminton professionals and enthusiasts alike, reflecting the highest standards of innovation and design. This collaboration further cements Hundred’s reputation as the brand of choice for the world’s top-performing athletes.

Beyond badminton, Hundred remains committed to making significant strides in other sports, including cricket, with exciting announcements on the horizon.