How much will Pant take home from his record Rs 27 crore IPL salary?

Team India star Rishabh Pant had broken all earlier records as he emerged as the highest paid IPL player after he was sold for a whopping Rs 27 crore for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the recently concluded mega auctions in Jeddah.

Ending almost a decade long association with the Delhi Capitals (DC), the 27-year-old player will now join LSG as the captain in the league's next season that will begin on March 14.

As soon as the bidding window opened for Pant, multiple teams including LSG, Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) competed to add the wicket-keeper batter to their squads.

At Rs 20.75 crore, DC used their Right to Match (RTM) card, which was increased by LSG to a record-breaking Rs 27 crore, sealing the deal for Pant.

Pant's previous best bid of Rs 16 crore, came in 2022 by DC.

Appearing in 111 matches in his IPL career, Pant amassed 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31.

Rishabh Pant, was at the top of his game after returning from a hiatus following the deadly car crash in 2022. Stressing that Pant was an integral part of their auction plans, LSG co-owner Sanjiv Goenka said, "It is about somebody who brings dynamism, a never-say-die attitude. The very fact that he recovered from a near fatal accident and came back to top form shows his resilience. We want people who have the appetite to win."

How much will Pant take home?

Although LSG pays Rs 27 crore per season to Pant, he takes home much less due to tax cuts.

As per the Indian tax slabs, any earning of more than Rs 15 lakhs attracts a 30 percent tax. According to the tax rules, Pant pays Rs 8.1 crore in taxes and takes home Rs 18.9 crore.