How much did 19-year-old Gukesh win in prize money after World championship victory?

India prodigy Grand Master D Gukesh made history as he emerged victorious in the 14th and final match of the World Chess Championship on Thursday.

Clinching the World Champion title at just 19, Gukesh was named the 'youngest world champion' in history by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Widespread celebrations erupted in Singapore (venue), India and elsewhere in the world as the chess community were enthralled to witness the teenager's unique feat.

Moreover, Gukesh became only the second Indian to win the World championship title, following his mentor Vishwanathan Anand, who achieved the feat five times.

The match, as per many experts was heading towards a draw, but a blunder by China's 32-year-old Ding Liren at the last moment, favored Gukesh's ambition. Realising the mistake, Liren lamented on the table.

Prize Money:

In the World Chess Championship 2024, each classical game (long-format games) wins a monetary prize of $ 200,000 (Rs 1.69 crore approx).

The Indian Grand master, who recorded three classical game victories had bagged $ 600,000, which translates to Rs 5.07 crore (approx). Additionally, Gukesh also gets his share from the overall $2.5 million prize money, which according to the tournament rules should be split based on draws.

Gukesh pocketed a total prize money of $1.35 million, which converts to Rs 11.45 crore (approx) in Indian currency.