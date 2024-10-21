How many runs?: Buttler's response to Chahal's proud Insta post viral

Social media engagement between team India star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler is grabbing netizens attention.

Chahal, who is currently playing for Haryana in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, had impressed everyone with his impact-full innings where he missed his fifty by 2 runs. Taking to Instagram, Chahal shared pictures of him batting and walking back after the end of Day's play. To which his IPL team-mate Buttler responded. Commenting on the post, the England star wrote "Batting? How many runs?" To which the spinner replied "48 🏏 🤙".

Soon after that the Rajasthan Royals posted a throwback video on their Instagram, where the two cricketers were having a fun banter. In the video, Chahal can be heard saying "Joshy Bhai, come open with me."

