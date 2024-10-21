How many runs?: Buttler's response to Chahal's proud Insta post viral
Social media engagement between team India star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler is grabbing netizens attention.
Chahal, who is currently playing for Haryana in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, had impressed everyone with his impact-full innings where he missed his fifty by 2 runs.
Taking to Instagram, Chahal shared pictures of him batting and walking back after the end of Day's play. To which his IPL team-mate Buttler responded.
Commenting on the post, the England star wrote "Batting? How many runs?"
To which the spinner replied "48 🏏 🤙".
Soon after that the Rajasthan Royals posted a throwback video on their Instagram, where the two cricketers were having a fun banter. In the video, Chahal can be heard saying "Joshy Bhai, come open with me."
Haryana were sent to bat after Uttar Pradesh won the toss elected to bowl first in the Ranji Trophy match. After losing quick wickets Haryana stood back up with valuable innings from captain Ankit Kumar (77) and Himanshu Rana (114). At the end, Sumit Kumar(61) and Chahal (48) impressed, adding much needed runs.
Walking out to bat, UP fumbled with quick wickets. However, captain Aryan Juyal and Rinku Singh tried to set things in order with a crucial partnership (140). At stumps Uttar Pradesh were 267/6 trailing by 186 runs.
Meanwhile, Buttler is set for a comeback after a break during the West Indies tour that is scheduled from October 31.
