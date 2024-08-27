How long will Rohit and Virat play at the international level? former coach answers

With Shikhar Dhawan announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, the spotlight is once again back on the Indian modern day legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Both the talisman batters have already called quits from the shorter format of the game after Team India's victory in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

At 37 and 35, Rohit and Virat are closer to traditional norms as they call the retirement age.

However, recently in a podcast India's former batting coach Sanjay Banger opined that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play for a while at least until their 40's.

"Rohit will continue to play as long as his body allows him to, as his fitness allows him to. Because a player of that quality like Sachin - played right into his 40s or even Rahul Dravid played into his 40s and with better fitness standards, with more professionals looking after players like nutritionists helping their diets, looking after them, players careers are going to get longer and in that process benefits the Indian team," Bangar said.

On Virat Kohli's career he said, "We can see Virat playing for another 5/6 years easily and I think the last format that he would give away will be tests, I'm sure that we'll see him play test cricket for at least 5 years."