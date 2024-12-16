How can India qualify to WTC finals if Gabba Test gets washed out?

The World Test Championship is flaring up as four teams are going head-to-head with each other for a place in the finals.

South Africa, Australia, India and Sri Lanka are competing for the final berth, going by the same order in the WTC points table.

India's chances:

The ongoing five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia is the last stop for Team India before the end of their WTC cycle. The series is already all heated up with 1-1.

The rain-threatened ongoing third Test in Brisbane has become a cause of concern for both the sides. With 2 of 3 days dominated by rain. The remaining days too do not offer much hope with a decent forecast for rain.

'If rain forces a draw of the Gabba Test, will it dent India's WTC final chances?' This is the question that is worrying a lot of fans. Let's find out.

If rain washes out the third Test, Rohit and Men can still find a spot in the finals on their own.

However, it is not going to be easy as the Indian team would have to win the remaining two tests at Melbourne and Sydney to make it to the finals on their own, while a defeat in the tournament means the end of their WTC journey.

Nevertheless, they can still make it to the finals, but they have to depend on other scenarios.

If India manages to win the BGT 2-1, then Sri Lanka must avoid a whitewash to Australia. (The Kangaroos are set to take on Sri Lanka in a match Test series)

If India draws the series 2-2, Sri Lanka Should beat Australia.

If India draw BGT 1-1, then Sri Lanka must draw or win against Australia.