Hockey India League: Vedanta Acquires Full Ownership of Kalinga Lancers

�Bhubaneswar: World's leading aluminium producer, Vedanta Limited, has taken a significant step in its commitment to sports development by acquiring full ownership of the Kalinga Lancers, Odisha’s premier hockey team, at a franchisee event ahead of the much-awaited return of the Hockey India League (HIL).



This acquisition underlines Vedanta's long-standing dedication to the socio-economic growth of Odisha, where the company has had a strong presence for over two decades.

Previously co-owned by the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the Kalinga Lancers were crowned champions in a past HIL season. Now, with Vedanta Aluminium assuming full ownership, the company plans to build on the team’s success and further elevate its profile in upcoming HIL seasons.

Speaking about the acquisition, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Limited and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, said, "At Vedanta, we are committed to transforming India into a global sporting powerhouse. Hockey has been one of India’s pillars of success, especially with recent Olympic victories. By acquiring the Kalinga Lancers, we are investing in the future of Indian hockey, and through better infrastructure, talent scouting, and focused training, we aim to foster a new generation of athletes who will proudly represent India on the global stage."

Vedanta plans to focus on building a competitive team for the next HIL season, while enhancing infrastructure, securing sponsorships, and forging partnerships to strengthen the Lancers’ position in the league. The company sees Odisha’s world-class sports facilities and rich hockey culture as key enablers for its vision of promoting hockey on a larger scale.

“This acquisition aligns with Vedanta’s broader mission of fostering socio-economic progress in Odisha, where the company has made significant contributions, including operating India’s largest aluminium plant in Jharsuguda and a state-of-the-art alumina refinery in Kalahandi. Vedanta Aluminium’s operations in Odisha have generated over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs, further solidifying Odisha’s role as a key player in India’s industrial landscape,” the company said in a statement.