Hockey Heroes Get Rousing Welcome in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Olympics bronze-winning Indian Hockey team was on Wednesday given a rousing felicitation here at the state secretariat — Lokseva Bhawan, for their outstanding performances in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while felicitating the entire team for winning the bronze medal, appreciated the fighting spirit of each of the players on the ground in every encounter during the Olympics edition.

“We will take new steps for the development of hockey to see that our team wins more medals at international platforms. The success of the Indian hockey team in Paris will further inspire our budding players to prove their worth at the international arena,” said CM Majhi.

On their arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here, the medal-winning team was given a rousing welcome by the state government and sports enthusiasts. Later, they were taken in procession from the airport to Kalinga Stadium where the Indian team plays many practice matches and tournaments, including the World Cups, matches every year.

At the Kalinga Stadium, CM Mohan Charan Majhi interacted with each players and felicitated them.

Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh and president Dilip Tirkey

The Odisha government is the official sponsor of Hockey India till 2036.

Star Odia defender Amit Rohidas, who was also with the Indian team, appreciated the Odisha government’s continuous support to Hockey India.

Amit played a crucial role in helping the Indian team finish third in the world event. He has won back-to-back two bronze medals at the Olympics.

Notably, the Indian team clinched the bronze medal after finishing third in the Olympic Games by beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position match.

Following India’s third-place finish, Odisha CM Majhi had announced a special cash award of Rs 4 crore for Rohidas. Majhi had also announced Rs 15 lakh each for all the players of the Indian team and Rs 10 lakh each for all the support staff.

Team India will get better goalkeeper: Sreejesh

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who was instrumental in the Indian men's hockey team’s bronze-winning feat, said his retirement will not affect the performance of the team. He said some more talented goalkeepers will emerge and earn names for the country.

“I’m pretty sure that India will get better goalkeepers than me. When Sachin (Tendulkar) retired, everybody was apprehensive that India would not get a better player than Sachin. However, Kohli (Virat Kohli) and other talented young players came. The same thing will happen in the case of Indian Hockey as well,” he added.

Sreejesh hailed the Odisha government for extending its sponsorship to Indian hockey.

“It’s a huge thing for a state government to become the title sponsor of the Indian hockey team. They are providing all kinds of facilities. Bhubaneswar is one of the best hockey venues across the globe. We get so much love and support from the crowd here,” said Sreejesh.