His awkward action, skill set make Bumrah a complete package: Steve Smith

Melbourne: Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's unorthodox bowling action and exceptional skill-set makes him a complete package, according to Australia's premier batter Steve Smith.

Leading India in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Bumrah was adjudged 'Player of the Match' after claiming eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, to power the visitors to a 295-run victory in the opening Test.

From the start of his run-up, it's just all awkward, Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"The way he runs in is different to pretty much anyone else, then the last bit of his action is different. I've faced him a reasonable amount now, and each time you face him it takes a few balls just to get the rhythm of it in a way.”

Smith was among Bumrah's victims during a devastating opening spell in the first innings, where the pacer tore through the Australian top-order.

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram explained how Bumrah's release point is at least a foot closer to the batters than any other bowler making it that much difficult to pick the length.

He releases the ball closer to you than any other bowler, just the way he does it. So maybe it rushes you a bit more than you think, and it's just an awkward action, said the 35-year-old Smith, who was trapped by Bumrah for a duck.

Put that together with his skill sethe swings it both ways, he can nip it off the seam, he can reverse it, got a good slower ball, a good bouncerhe's pretty much the complete package as a bowler.